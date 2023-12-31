Carderock Capital Management Inc. Acquires 23,988 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Carderock Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,540 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,988 shares during the quarter. Fortinet makes up approximately 2.7% of Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $8,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FTNT. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 20.3% during the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 58,626 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,440,000 after purchasing an additional 9,885 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 11.1% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 145,680 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,549,000 after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 7.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 129,130 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,577,000 after purchasing an additional 8,402 shares during the period. Palmer Knight Co lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 9.4% during the third quarter. Palmer Knight Co now owns 107,388 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,302,000 after purchasing an additional 9,254 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 6.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 45,698 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FTNT. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Fortinet in a report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fortinet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, DZ Bank began coverage on shares of Fortinet in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.68.

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 25,885 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.29, for a total value of $1,327,641.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,907,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,533,930,953.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 25,885 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.29, for a total value of $1,327,641.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,907,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,533,930,953.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,535 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.22, for a total value of $438,687.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,498,000.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 79,683 shares of company stock worth $4,216,360. Insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FTNT traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.53. 2,880,568 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,906,703. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.12 and a 1 year high of $81.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.05.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 22.25% and a return on equity of 3,361.82%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

