Carderock Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Carderock Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,230 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $5,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 99,673.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 157,291,233 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,069,270,000 after buying an additional 157,133,584 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,298,299 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,176,768,000 after buying an additional 198,646 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,314,664 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,428,078,000 after buying an additional 131,586 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,536,542 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,620,408,000 after buying an additional 101,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,913 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,340,830,000 after buying an additional 1,027,752 shares in the last quarter. 82.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.29, for a total value of $355,857.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,396.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.29, for a total transaction of $355,857.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,396.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,631 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.92, for a total value of $1,015,982.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 98,264 shares of company stock worth $55,839,500. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on INTU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $410.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $605.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $575.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $580.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $587.67.

Intuit Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of INTU traded down $2.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $625.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 724,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,277,177. The company’s 50-day moving average is $560.36 and its 200-day moving average is $522.57. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $370.62 and a 52-week high of $631.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.31, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.49. Intuit had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.34%.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

