Carderock Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Carderock Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,573 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $4,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the second quarter worth about $7,427,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.5% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 19,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 20.5% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,473,000 after purchasing an additional 7,589 shares during the period. Capital International Inc. CA raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 5.3% during the second quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 142,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,293,000 after purchasing an additional 7,184 shares during the period. Finally, Interval Partners LP purchased a new position in Church & Dwight during the first quarter worth about $1,061,000. 82.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Church & Dwight

In other news, EVP Michael Read sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $432,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on CHD shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.29.

Church & Dwight Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of CHD stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $94.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,196,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,218,316. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $23.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $92.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.01. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.63 and a 1-year high of $100.52.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.06. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 20.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.29%.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

