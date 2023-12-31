Carderock Capital Management Inc. Has $3.59 Million Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Carderock Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,565 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NKE. Moreno Evelyn V lifted its stake in NIKE by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moreno Evelyn V now owns 39,291 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new position in NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $922,000. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST lifted its stake in NIKE by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST now owns 2,500,000 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $239,050,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its stake in NIKE by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 33,717 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,224,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in NIKE by 257.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 52,666 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $5,427,000 after purchasing an additional 37,946 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on NKE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $104.00 price target (down previously from $129.00) on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $112.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.06.

NIKE Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE NKE traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $108.57. 7,667,522 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,544,070. The stock has a market cap of $165.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.75, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.81. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.66 and a 1-year high of $131.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 37.41%. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 43.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $1,190,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at $5,323,584. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $5,785,863.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,255,600 shares in the company, valued at $125,057,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $1,190,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at $5,323,584. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

