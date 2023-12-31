Carderock Capital Management Inc. Has $5.90 Million Stock Holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Carderock Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 12.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,118 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,319 shares during the quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $5,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in VeriSign by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,445,949 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,323,807,000 after acquiring an additional 59,957 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in VeriSign by 1.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,312,767 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,104,406,000 after acquiring an additional 160,767 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in VeriSign by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,715,753 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $839,649,000 after acquiring an additional 22,517 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in VeriSign by 3.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,183,090 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $672,682,000 after acquiring an additional 97,700 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in VeriSign by 2.1% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,142,298 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $664,062,000 after acquiring an additional 65,960 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

VRSN stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $205.96. The stock had a trading volume of 450,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,140. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $188.44 and a 52 week high of $229.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.34 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.35.

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The information services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $376.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.31 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 49.38% and a negative return on equity of 45.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.96, for a total transaction of $1,044,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 559,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,907,687.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.96, for a total transaction of $1,044,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 559,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,907,687.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 125 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.42, for a total transaction of $26,052.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,896 shares in the company, valued at $5,188,824.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,565 shares of company stock valued at $7,739,097. 0.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

