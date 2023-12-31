Carderock Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Carderock Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 348 shares during the quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $4,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCO. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 98,060.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,127,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,087,460,000 after buying an additional 3,124,215 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Moody’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $425,827,000. TCI Fund Management Ltd. lifted its position in Moody’s by 12.6% in the first quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 10,369,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,173,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,192 shares during the period. PineStone Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Moody’s by 277.8% in the third quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,544,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $488,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,463 shares during the period. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its position in Moody’s by 67.2% in the second quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,288,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $795,918,000 after purchasing an additional 920,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Price Performance

Shares of Moody’s stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $390.56. 578,581 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 744,360. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $357.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $344.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $274.80 and a fifty-two week high of $396.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.31.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.08. Moody’s had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 55.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $344.00 to $333.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $381.00 price objective on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Moody’s from $399.00 to $366.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Moody’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $365.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Moody’s news, insider Michael L. West sold 2,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.38, for a total value of $931,898.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,841,038.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Moody’s news, SVP Richard G. Steele sold 873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.88, for a total value of $294,969.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,188.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael L. West sold 2,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.38, for a total transaction of $931,898.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,841,038.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,811 shares of company stock valued at $4,632,601. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

