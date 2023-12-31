Carderock Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Carderock Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 428 shares during the quarter. Cintas makes up 2.4% of Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $7,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its position in Cintas by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 635 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cintas by 2.4% during the third quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 845 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 6,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,115,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in Cintas by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 2.7% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 62.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CTAS traded up $1.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $602.66. 284,063 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 412,352. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $548.10 and its 200-day moving average is $514.95. Cintas Co. has a 12-month low of $423.06 and a 12-month high of $607.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 36.78%. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 14.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.19%.

CTAS has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $524.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Cintas from $580.00 to $565.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Cintas from $550.00 to $530.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Cintas from $540.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $551.00 to $590.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $559.50.

In other news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 1,968 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $514.17, for a total transaction of $1,011,886.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at $3,213,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 1,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $514.17, for a total transaction of $1,011,886.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,213,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 9,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $596.91, for a total value of $5,834,198.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,522,608.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

