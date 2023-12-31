Carderock Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Carderock Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 479 shares during the quarter. S&P Global comprises about 2.1% of Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $6,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SPGI. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Rock Creek Group LP purchased a new position in S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co increased its stake in S&P Global by 162.5% in the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 105 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI traded down $1.32 on Friday, reaching $440.52. 884,265 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,204,872. The company has a 50-day moving average of $405.25 and a 200-day moving average of $394.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $139.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.17. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $321.14 and a 1-year high of $443.72.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.16. S&P Global had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Equities analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.28, for a total value of $2,431,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,309,076.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SPGI shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on S&P Global from $421.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $453.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $427.78.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

