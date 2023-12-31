Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Purchased by Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 69.1% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 1,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Borer Denton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter worth $222,000. Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 11,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,049,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CAT shares. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $323.00 to $297.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $216.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $285.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $315.00 to $274.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $269.78.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

NYSE CAT opened at $295.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $150.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $257.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $263.29. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $204.04 and a 1-year high of $299.20.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by $0.77. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $16.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.58 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.46%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

