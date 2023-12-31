Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CETEF) Short Interest Update

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CETEF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,500 shares, a growth of 30.3% from the November 30th total of 35,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Cathedral Energy Services Stock Performance

Shares of CETEF remained flat at C$0.54 during trading hours on Friday. Cathedral Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of C$0.42 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.56 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.59.

Cathedral Energy Services Company Profile

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, offers directional drilling services to oil and natural gas companies in western Canada and the United States. It provides horizontal and directional drilling services, measurement-while-drilling systems, positive displacement mud motors, rotary steerable systems, drilling jars, shock subs, drill collars, and drilling optimization and well planning services.

