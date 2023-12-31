Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CETEF) Short Interest Update

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CETEF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,500 shares, a growth of 30.3% from the November 30th total of 35,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.
Cathedral Energy Services Stock Performance
Shares of CETEF remained flat at C$0.54 during trading hours on Friday. Cathedral Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of C$0.42 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.56 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.59.
Cathedral Energy Services Company Profile
