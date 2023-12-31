Cavalier Investments LLC Boosts Stock Position in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK)

Cavalier Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Cavalier Investments LLC’s holdings in Green Brick Partners were worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GRBK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 213.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 31,184 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 4.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 55,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners during the first quarter worth about $889,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 57.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 5,757 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 0.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,648,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,578,000 after purchasing an additional 9,235 shares during the period. 78.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Green Brick Partners news, Director David Einhorn sold 418,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total transaction of $18,743,574.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,830,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,868,931.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 44.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Green Brick Partners Stock Down 0.9 %

GRBK traded down $0.46 on Friday, hitting $51.94. The company had a trading volume of 199,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,878. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 7.97 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.77 and a 52-week high of $59.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.71.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.21. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 15.19% and a return on equity of 23.90%. The business had revenue of $418.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.47 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Green Brick Partners Profile

Green Brick Partners, Inc is a diversified homebuilding and land development company that operates in Texas, Georgia, and Florida and has a non-controlling interest in a Colorado homebuilder. Green Brick owns five subsidiary homebuilders in Texas (CB JENI Homes, Normandy Homes, Southgate Homes, Trophy Signature Homes, and a 90% interest in Centre Living Homes), as well as a controlling interest in a homebuilder in Atlanta, Georgia (The Providence Group) and an 80% interest in a homebuilder in Port St.

