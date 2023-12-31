Cavalier Investments LLC Buys 105 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Cavalier Investments LLC raised its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Cavalier Investments LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $1,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SNPS. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 23.1% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 84.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 7,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.53, for a total value of $3,615,203.15. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,370,264.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

SNPS traded down $2.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $514.91. The company had a trading volume of 769,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,056,348. The stock has a market cap of $78.26 billion, a PE ratio of 64.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.10. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $312.25 and a 12-month high of $573.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $522.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $475.41.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.13. Synopsys had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $500.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $551.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 25th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $510.00 to $600.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $576.60.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

