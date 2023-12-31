Cavalier Investments LLC Buys 1,712 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Cavalier Investments LLC boosted its stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,899 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,712 shares during the quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $1,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the third quarter worth $28,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in MGM Resorts International in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. 66.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total transaction of $434,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 73,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,202,047.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other MGM Resorts International news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.82, for a total transaction of $1,344,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 227,674 shares in the company, valued at $10,204,348.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total value of $434,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,202,047.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $2,229,100 in the last ninety days. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MGM Resorts International Price Performance

Shares of MGM Resorts International stock traded down $0.37 on Friday, reaching $44.68. The stock had a trading volume of 2,634,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,502,046. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.85. The company has a market cap of $15.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 2.14. MGM Resorts International has a 1 year low of $32.62 and a 1 year high of $51.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.39) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

MGM Resorts International announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, November 8th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 14.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MGM shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. HSBC began coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Capital One Financial started coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.35.

MGM Resorts International Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

