Cavalier Investments LLC Buys 210 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Cavalier Investments LLC increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,216 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 91.1% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 86 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VRTX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $408.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $390.00 to $397.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $380.27.

Insider Activity at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 242 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $87,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,491,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $87,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,491,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 12,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.00, for a total value of $4,847,788.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 22,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,386,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,260 shares of company stock worth $15,640,524. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

VRTX stock traded down $2.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $406.89. 727,543 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,531,124. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $282.21 and a 52 week high of $413.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $372.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $358.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 4.08.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 35.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

Further Reading

