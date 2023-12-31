Cavalier Investments LLC Buys 315 Shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Cavalier Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,758 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 0.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,994 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Federal Signal by 5.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,768 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Federal Signal by 1.2% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,566 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Federal Signal by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,786 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Federal Signal by 1.1% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 31,571 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Federal Signal alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Mark Weber sold 56,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.67, for a total transaction of $3,682,568.48. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 47,857 shares in the company, valued at $3,094,912.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Federal Signal Trading Down 0.8 %

FSS traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.74. The stock had a trading volume of 217,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,962. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.11 and a beta of 1.07. Federal Signal Co. has a 1-year low of $45.86 and a 1-year high of $78.54.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The conglomerate reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $446.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.57 million. Federal Signal had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 16.35%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Federal Signal Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Federal Signal Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Federal Signal

About Federal Signal

(Free Report)

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Signal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Signal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.