Cavalier Investments LLC Buys 349 Shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

Cavalier Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,350 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 349 shares during the quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC’s holdings in TreeHouse Foods were worth $451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.81% of the company’s stock.

THS has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Stephens started coverage on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

NYSE:THS traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.45. 285,288 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 429,402. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.63 and a beta of 0.43. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.11 and a 52-week high of $55.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.11.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $863.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $955.26 million. TreeHouse Foods had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 8.81%. TreeHouse Foods’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TreeHouse Foods news, Director Mark Hunter sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.86, for a total transaction of $167,440.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,734.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. The company provides snacking product, such as crackers, pretzels, in-store bakery items, frozen griddle items, cookies, snack bars, and unique candy; and beverage and drink mix, including non-dairy creamer, single serve beverages, broths/stocks, powdered beverages and other blends, tea, and ready-to-drink-beverages.

