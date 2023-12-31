Cavalier Investments LLC Decreases Stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Cavalier Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 57.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 250,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340,226 shares during the quarter. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Cavalier Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Cavalier Investments LLC’s holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $4,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC raised its position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 3,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of QYLD stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,689,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,114,932. The stock has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.71. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a 12-month low of $15.69 and a 12-month high of $18.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.05 and a 200 day moving average of $17.33.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Increases Dividend

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.166 per share. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.49%. This is a positive change from Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

