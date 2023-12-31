Cavalier Investments LLC Has $1.88 Million Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Cavalier Investments LLC grew its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Cavalier Investments LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its position in Analog Devices by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 16,817 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 3.6% in the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 3,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners raised its position in Analog Devices by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 1,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Analog Devices by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,965,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Analog Devices stock traded down $1.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $198.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,542,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,937,877. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $180.85 and a 200 day moving average of $182.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $98.54 billion, a PE ratio of 30.36, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.18. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $154.99 and a one year high of $202.77.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The semiconductor company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 26.94%. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total transaction of $3,129,199.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,982.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ADI shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Analog Devices from $213.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Analog Devices from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $176.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.17.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

