Cavalier Investments LLC Has $13.53 Million Holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Cavalier Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,288 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,420 shares during the quarter. VanEck Semiconductor ETF makes up approximately 4.6% of Cavalier Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Cavalier Investments LLC owned 0.14% of VanEck Semiconductor ETF worth $13,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 13.9% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 15,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,258,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Mason & Associates Inc grew its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 123.5% during the third quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 19,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 10,508 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management raised its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 6,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Jmac Enterprises LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 9,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SMH traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $174.87. 5,391,625 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,643,433. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $99.57 and a one year high of $176.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $159.77 and its 200 day moving average is $153.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $1.0427 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

