Cavalier Investments LLC Increases Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Cavalier Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,935 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Cavalier Investments LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Quanta Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new position in Quanta Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Quanta Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Price Performance

NYSE:PWR traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $215.80. The company had a trading volume of 457,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,005,445. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $134.61 and a 52-week high of $219.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $188.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.63. The company has a market capitalization of $31.35 billion, a PE ratio of 46.01 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Quanta Services Increases Dividend

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.09. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. This is a positive change from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on PWR shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $219.00 price objective on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $212.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $214.00 to $211.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $234.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.50.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

