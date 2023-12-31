Cavalier Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Simplify Multi-QIS Alternative ETF (NYSEARCA:QIS)

Cavalier Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Simplify Multi-QIS Alternative ETF (NYSEARCA:QIS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 229,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,941,000. Simplify Multi-QIS Alternative ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Cavalier Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding.
Simplify Multi-QIS Alternative ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA:QIS traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.71. The company had a trading volume of 18,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,171. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.54. Simplify Multi-QIS Alternative ETF has a 1 year low of $24.62 and a 1 year high of $26.44.
