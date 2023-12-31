Cavalier Investments LLC Purchases 35 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Cavalier Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Cavalier Investments LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,849,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,794,892,000 after buying an additional 190,889 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,559,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,168,442,000 after buying an additional 41,684 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,702,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,244,593,000 after buying an additional 511,658 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,190,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,244,421,000 after buying an additional 50,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,696,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,048,800,000 after buying an additional 58,698 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on PH. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $462.00 to $506.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $458.93.

PH stock traded down $1.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $460.70. 401,635 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 546,884. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $425.26 and its 200 day moving average is $406.53. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a twelve month low of $287.49 and a twelve month high of $464.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $59.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.50.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $5.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.56% and a net margin of 11.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 23.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.87%.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

