Cavalier Investments LLC Purchases 350 Shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Cavalier Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Cavalier Investments LLC’s holdings in Terex were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TEX. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Terex during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,361,000. Greenhaven Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Terex during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,215,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Terex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,229,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Terex by 32.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,974,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,523,000 after buying an additional 482,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Terex by 110.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 833,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,726,000 after buying an additional 438,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Terex news, Director Andra Rush bought 1,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.31 per share, for a total transaction of $50,070.30. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $876,230.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Terex news, Director David A. Sachs bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.95 per share, for a total transaction of $337,125.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,685,625. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andra Rush bought 1,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.31 per share, for a total transaction of $50,070.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,775 shares in the company, valued at $876,230.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 34,730 shares of company stock worth $1,716,344 in the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Terex Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TEX traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.46. 560,507 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 754,951. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Terex Co. has a 12 month low of $41.69 and a 12 month high of $65.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.91.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.08. Terex had a return on equity of 35.61% and a net margin of 9.39%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Terex Co. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Terex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TEX. Barclays cut their target price on Terex from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Terex from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Terex from $64.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Terex from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Terex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.00.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

