Cavalier Investments LLC Purchases 489 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Cavalier Investments LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,797 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the quarter. Salesforce comprises about 1.0% of Cavalier Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Cavalier Investments LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 92,823.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 238,763,957 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $50,441,274,000 after buying an additional 238,507,009 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth $1,420,381,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 125,717.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,260,412 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,360,428,000 after purchasing an additional 10,252,257 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Salesforce by 1,151.2% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,117,212 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,503,547,000 after purchasing an additional 6,548,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 30.2% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,242,436 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,065,157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,458,227 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on CRM. StockNews.com upgraded Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 9th. HSBC assumed coverage on Salesforce in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $267.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Salesforce from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $252.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.61.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded down $2.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $263.14. 3,706,552 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,015,612. The company has a market cap of $254.72 billion, a PE ratio of 100.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.24. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.36 and a 52-week high of $268.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $233.36 and a 200 day moving average of $220.56.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 12,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.94, for a total transaction of $3,245,250.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,062,156.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 12,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.94, for a total transaction of $3,245,250.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,062,156.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.58, for a total transaction of $2,015,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,376 shares in the company, valued at $11,767,434.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,131,297 shares of company stock valued at $271,598,291. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

