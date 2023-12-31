Cavalier Investments LLC Purchases 69 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Cavalier Investments LLC grew its position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,681 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $2,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FICO. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Fair Isaac by 34.2% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 51 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 9.7% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in Fair Isaac by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. 85.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FICO traded down $5.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,164.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,089. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,046.62 and its 200-day moving average is $920.92. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52-week low of $575.39 and a 52-week high of $1,185.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.75, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.25.

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by ($0.19). Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 54.63% and a net margin of 28.37%. The company had revenue of $389.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.25 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 19.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David A. Rey sold 7,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,167.74, for a total value of $8,404,224.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,521,565.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Fair Isaac news, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 2,836 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $889.30, for a total value of $2,522,054.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,900 shares in the company, valued at $34,593,770. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David A. Rey sold 7,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,167.74, for a total value of $8,404,224.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,521,565.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,869 shares of company stock worth $21,076,961 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $950.00 to $1,234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Raymond James increased their price target on Fair Isaac from $975.00 to $1,029.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,120.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $875.00 price target on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fair Isaac has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $985.00.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

