Cavalier Investments LLC Raises Position in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Cavalier Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,882 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Cavalier Investments LLC’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $1,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Badger Meter during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Badger Meter in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Badger Meter in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Badger Meter in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Badger Meter in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Badger Meter Price Performance

NYSE:BMI traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $154.37. The stock had a trading volume of 107,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,731. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.52. Badger Meter, Inc. has a one year low of $103.93 and a one year high of $170.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.88.

Badger Meter Announces Dividend

Badger Meter ( NYSE:BMI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. Badger Meter had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The company had revenue of $186.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BMI shares. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Badger Meter from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $142.00 price objective on shares of Badger Meter in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.67.

Badger Meter Profile

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

