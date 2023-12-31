Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC Buys 28 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 325 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth $266,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.9% in the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 4,654 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,630,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 4.7% in the third quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 4,982 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,815,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 374,207 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $211,412,000 after purchasing an additional 4,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.4% in the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,922 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Costco Wholesale Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded down $3.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $660.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,947,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,630,170. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $447.90 and a 12 month high of $681.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $602.16 and a 200 day moving average of $568.59. The company has a market capitalization of $292.90 billion, a PE ratio of 45.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 2.65%. The company had revenue of $57.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $15.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous special dividend of $10.00. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on COST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $620.00 to $605.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $693.00 to $741.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $651.00 to $652.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $631.60.

View Our Latest Analysis on COST

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.76, for a total transaction of $1,384,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 67,934 shares in the company, valued at $37,619,131.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.75, for a total value of $2,509,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,785 shares in the company, valued at $6,015,333.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.76, for a total value of $1,384,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 67,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,619,131.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,377 shares of company stock worth $11,553,511. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.