Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lowered its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,092 shares during the period. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up about 0.8% of Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $2,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 467.8% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC purchased a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000.
Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.0 %
NYSEARCA:SCHO traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.45. 1,379,427 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,169,557. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $47.65 and a 52-week high of $49.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.99.
About Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF
The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/25 – 12/29
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Do bank stocks go up when interest rates rise?
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- 6 best ethanol stocks to buy now
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.