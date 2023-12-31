CEEK VR (CEEK) Price Hits $0.0607

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 31st. In the last week, CEEK VR has traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. CEEK VR has a market cap of $48.91 million and approximately $3.90 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CEEK VR token can now be bought for about $0.0607 or 0.00000143 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00005418 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00021659 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,462.79 or 1.00046437 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00012056 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00010997 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.82 or 0.00181000 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000764 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000059 BTC.

CEEK VR Profile

CEEK is a token. Its launch date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.06123128 USD and is up 2.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 108 active market(s) with $4,014,635.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

