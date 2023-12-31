Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Cemtrex Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CETX opened at $5.01 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Cemtrex has a 12-month low of $3.76 and a 12-month high of $14.46. The company has a market cap of $5.01 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 2.27.

Institutional Trading of Cemtrex

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cemtrex stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 144,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.59% of Cemtrex at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Cemtrex Company Profile

Cemtrex, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Advanced Technologies and Industrial Services segments. The Advanced Technologies segment provides Internet of Things products and smart devices under the SmartDesk name for mobile, web, virtual and augmented reality, wearables, and television markets; and security and video surveillance solutions, and virtual and augmented reality solutions for various commercial and industrial applications.

