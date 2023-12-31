Centrifuge Price Reaches $0.69 on Exchanges (CFG)

Centrifuge (CFG) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. One Centrifuge coin can currently be bought for $0.69 or 0.00001615 BTC on exchanges. Centrifuge has a total market capitalization of $41.28 million and $1.15 million worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Centrifuge has traded down 13.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Centrifuge’s total supply is 521,840,307 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge. Centrifuge’s official website is centrifuge.io. The official message board for Centrifuge is medium.com/centrifuge.

According to CryptoCompare, “Centrifuge (CFG) is a cryptocurrency . Centrifuge has a current supply of 521,816,365 with 463,814,816 in circulation. The last known price of Centrifuge is 0.6653794 USD and is up 1.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $977,268.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://centrifuge.io/.”

