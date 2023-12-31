CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIV) Stock Position Reduced by Spartan Fund Management Inc.

Spartan Fund Management Inc. decreased its stake in CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIV – Free Report) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 289,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,165 shares during the quarter. CF Acquisition Corp. IV makes up about 2.4% of Spartan Fund Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Spartan Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in CF Acquisition Corp. IV were worth $3,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glazer Capital LLC raised its position in CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,819,000 after acquiring an additional 48,034 shares in the last quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP raised its holdings in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 3,695.1% during the 4th quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP now owns 914,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,342,000 after purchasing an additional 889,962 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 95.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 723,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,200,000 after purchasing an additional 354,102 shares during the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 595,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,920,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 66.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 526,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,160,000 after purchasing an additional 210,909 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.54% of the company’s stock.

Get CF Acquisition Corp. IV alerts:

CF Acquisition Corp. IV Price Performance

NASDAQ CFIV traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.58. 400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,141. CF Acquisition Corp. IV has a 12 month low of $9.99 and a 12 month high of $11.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.60.

CF Acquisition Corp. IV Company Profile

CF Acquisition Corp. IV does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services, healthcare, real estate, technology, and software industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Acquisition Corp. IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Acquisition Corp. IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.