Cheelee Trading 10.4% Higher Over Last Week (CHEEL)

Cheelee (CHEEL) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 31st. One Cheelee token can currently be purchased for about $15.41 or 0.00036231 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Cheelee has traded 10.4% higher against the US dollar. Cheelee has a market capitalization of $298.20 million and approximately $6.44 million worth of Cheelee was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cheelee Token Profile

Cheelee launched on July 2nd, 2022. Cheelee’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,346,282 tokens. Cheelee’s official message board is medium.com/cheelee-cheel. Cheelee’s official website is cheelee.io. Cheelee’s official Twitter account is @cheelee_tweet. The Reddit community for Cheelee is https://reddit.com/r/cheelee_gang/.

Buying and Selling Cheelee

According to CryptoCompare, “Cheelee (CHEEL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Cheelee has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 53,837,995.70877286 in circulation. The last known price of Cheelee is 15.13370662 USD and is up 0.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $6,753,838.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cheelee.io/.”

