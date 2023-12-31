Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Receives $129.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $129.00.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $143.00 price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Choice Hotels International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Argus began coverage on Choice Hotels International in a research note on Monday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Choice Hotels International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Choice Hotels International from $139.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

Choice Hotels International stock opened at $113.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $112.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.21, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Choice Hotels International has a one year low of $109.19 and a one year high of $136.02. The stock has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.22.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.05). Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 373.39% and a net margin of 18.42%. The firm had revenue of $425.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Choice Hotels International will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.2875 dividend. This is a positive change from Choice Hotels International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.83%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHH. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 28.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 42.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 68.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Choice Hotels International, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor. The company operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Ascend Hotel Collection, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites, Radisson Inn & Suites , Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

