Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by Baxter Bros Inc.

Baxter Bros Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 18.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 481 shares during the quarter. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 275.7% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $263.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Chubb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $269.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Chubb from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $253.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chubb currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.00.

Chubb Stock Up 0.7 %

CB traded up $1.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $226.00. 1,671,583 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,985,491. The company has a market cap of $92.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $183.40 and a one year high of $231.37.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $14.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.16 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 14.26%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 19.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 20.32%.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In other Chubb news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total transaction of $329,694.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,940 shares in the company, valued at $10,918,382.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total transaction of $3,896,115.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 136,239 shares in the company, valued at $29,803,643.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total transaction of $329,694.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,918,382.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,128 shares of company stock valued at $8,121,925. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chubb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Stories

