Chubb (NYSE:CB) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Chubb from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Chubb from $224.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Chubb from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $253.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $269.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chubb presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $243.00.

CB stock opened at $226.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $221.42 and a 200-day moving average of $208.73. Chubb has a 12-month low of $183.40 and a 12-month high of $231.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $92.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.61.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.74. Chubb had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $14.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.16 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chubb will post 19.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.32%.

In other news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total transaction of $329,694.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,918,382.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total transaction of $329,694.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,918,382.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total transaction of $3,896,115.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,803,643.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,128 shares of company stock valued at $8,121,925 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 275.7% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. 86.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

