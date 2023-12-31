Cigna Investments Inc. New Has $1.03 Million Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Cigna Investments Inc. New trimmed its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 11.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,588 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rosenbaum Jay D. increased its position in BlackRock by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. now owns 908 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. grew its holdings in BlackRock by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. now owns 1,901 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Moreno Evelyn V grew its holdings in BlackRock by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moreno Evelyn V now owns 6,476 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,187,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,802 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its holdings in BlackRock by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 43,155 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,899,000 after acquiring an additional 4,207 shares during the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE BLK traded down $2.61 on Friday, hitting $811.80. 318,557 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 700,431. The company has a market cap of $120.76 billion, a PE ratio of 22.77, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.33. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $596.18 and a 12 month high of $819.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $719.67 and a 200-day moving average of $698.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.34 by $2.57. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.66% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.55 earnings per share. BlackRock’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 56.10%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total transaction of $10,031,481.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 435,260 shares in the company, valued at $283,802,577.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on BLK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock from $820.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $719.00 to $793.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $921.00 to $868.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $814.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $771.54.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

