Cigna Investments Inc. New Reduces Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lowered its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 398 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 53 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Booking by 98,894.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 17,736,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,895,257,000 after buying an additional 17,718,899 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Booking in the fourth quarter worth $1,068,137,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Booking by 3,557.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 142,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $333,870,000 after acquiring an additional 138,279 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Booking by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 295,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $596,303,000 after acquiring an additional 112,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter valued at $222,919,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Booking

In related news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total value of $6,045,127.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,080,599.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,975.99, for a total transaction of $2,231,992.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,699 shares in the company, valued at $112,191,847.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total transaction of $6,045,127.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at $19,080,599.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,318 shares of company stock worth $9,998,893 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BKNG shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Booking from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,300.00 to $3,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $3,700.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,400.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,423.56.

Booking Price Performance

BKNG traded down $3.25 on Friday, hitting $3,547.22. 164,548 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,265. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,978.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,580.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3,168.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $3,036.28. The stock has a market cap of $123.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.36.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $67.86 by $4.46. Booking had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 840.22%. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $53.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 149.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

