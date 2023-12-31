Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 1,023 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lessened its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,796 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,023 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 160.0% in the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 117 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 277.5% in the 2nd quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 67.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of MCD stock traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $296.51. The company had a trading volume of 2,227,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,851,350. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $278.62 and its 200 day moving average is $280.19. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $245.73 and a fifty-two week high of $299.35.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.19. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 157.19% and a net margin of 33.31%. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 58.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim reduced their target price on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.60.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total transaction of $1,151,409.07. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,446,519.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other McDonald’s news, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total transaction of $180,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,064,722. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total transaction of $1,151,409.07. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,446,519.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,245 shares of company stock valued at $3,925,912. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

