Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 1,184 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Cigna Investments Inc. New reduced its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 11.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,013 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,184 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up about 0.8% of Cigna Investments Inc. New’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter valued at approximately $21,442,000. United Bank increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 34.5% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 6,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 30.1% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 272,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $97,335,000 after acquiring an additional 63,040 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,168,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,926,000. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $425.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $475.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Mastercard from $435.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Mastercard from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $451.81.

Mastercard Trading Up 0.0 %

MA stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $426.51. 1,706,284 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,442,846. The firm has a market capitalization of $399.97 billion, a PE ratio of 37.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $340.21 and a 1 year high of $428.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $404.21 and a 200-day moving average of $399.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.18. Mastercard had a return on equity of 188.83% and a net margin of 44.85%. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.86%.

Mastercard declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 5th that permits the company to repurchase $11.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.20, for a total value of $48,590,139.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 98,172,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,914,253,871.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Richard K. Davis bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $390.96 per share, for a total transaction of $390,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,809,123.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.20, for a total value of $48,590,139.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 98,172,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,914,253,871.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 507,264 shares of company stock worth $195,418,895. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

