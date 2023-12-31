Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 333 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Cigna Investments Inc. New cut its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 12.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,419 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LMT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 81,305.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,907,328 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $927,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904,985 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 426.6% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,203,558 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $104,767,000 after purchasing an additional 975,012 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth $351,143,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 586.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 369,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $163,097,000 after purchasing an additional 315,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,256,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,320,030,000 after purchasing an additional 264,665 shares during the last quarter. 74.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $470.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $484.07.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of LMT stock traded up $2.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $453.24. The stock had a trading volume of 832,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,063,940. The firm has a market cap of $112.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.57. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $393.77 and a 1-year high of $508.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $447.90 and its 200-day moving average is $444.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.67 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $16.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.73 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 75.46% and a net margin of 10.29%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $3.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.04%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

