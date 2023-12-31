Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 5,551 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Cigna Investments Inc. New decreased its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 11.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,551 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Paladin Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 20,534 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total transaction of $1,152,368.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,046,653.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,028 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total transaction of $5,259,400.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,291,503.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 20,534 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total value of $1,152,368.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,046,653.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 349,315 shares of company stock worth $19,805,715. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:KO traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.93. 9,244,339 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,214,205. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $51.55 and a 1 year high of $64.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $11.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.45 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.44% and a net margin of 23.92%. Equities analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 73.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on KO. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.20.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

