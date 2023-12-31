Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 6,393 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Cigna Investments Inc. New trimmed its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 39,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,393 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 288.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 444.8% during the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.22. 11,733,578 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,555,124. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.16 and a 200 day moving average of $43.06. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $35.25 and a fifty-two week high of $50.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.15. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 17.06%. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WFC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.08 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.56.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Richard K. Davis purchased 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.22 per share, for a total transaction of $144,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,937.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

