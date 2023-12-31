Cigna Investments Inc. New Trims Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lowered its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 12.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 1,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of LRCX stock traded down $6.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $783.26. 519,178 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 937,982. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $407.27 and a fifty-two week high of $801.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.06. The company has a market capitalization of $103.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $698.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $666.39.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $6.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.15 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The firm’s revenue was down 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $10.42 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 27.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 27.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LRCX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $680.00 to $725.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Lam Research in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $800.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Lam Research in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $725.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $690.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lam Research has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $685.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lam Research news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,845 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $1,245,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,475. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Lam Research news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $1,245,375.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,737 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,475. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 2,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.09, for a total value of $1,596,191.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,201 shares in the company, valued at $4,651,308.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,723 shares of company stock valued at $15,336,032 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

