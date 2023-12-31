Cigna Investments Inc. New Trims Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lowered its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 645 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $862,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Zoetis by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in Zoetis by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 51,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,727,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Zoetis by 102.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Zoetis by 92.8% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZTS stock traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $197.37. 1,007,235 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,693,994. The stock has a market cap of $90.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $178.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.57. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.52 and a 1-year high of $201.92.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.22% and a net margin of 27.24%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a $0.432 dividend. This is an increase from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Zoetis from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Zoetis in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.11.

In related news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.84, for a total value of $2,298,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,052,116.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.84, for a total value of $2,298,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,052,116.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.92, for a total value of $159,605.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,078,836.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,346 shares of company stock worth $3,122,321. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

