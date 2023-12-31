Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Sold by Palmer Knight Co

Palmer Knight Co trimmed its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 21.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,034 shares during the period. Cintas makes up about 3.7% of Palmer Knight Co’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Palmer Knight Co’s holdings in Cintas were worth $5,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP increased its stake in Cintas by 221.1% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 61 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Cintas by 321.4% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 59 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in Cintas by 1,700.0% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 72 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Cintas in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 62.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cintas

In other news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 9,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $596.91, for a total value of $5,834,198.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,522,608.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 1,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $514.17, for a total transaction of $1,011,886.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,213,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 9,774 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $596.91, for a total value of $5,834,198.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,732 shares in the company, valued at $22,522,608.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Cintas from $526.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $551.00 to $590.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Cintas from $625.00 to $645.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $524.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $559.50.

Cintas Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Cintas stock traded up $1.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $602.66. The company had a trading volume of 284,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,352. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.24. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $423.06 and a fifty-two week high of $607.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $548.10 and its 200-day moving average is $514.95. The company has a market cap of $61.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.28.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.12. Cintas had a return on equity of 36.78% and a net margin of 15.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.12 earnings per share. Cintas’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 14.57 EPS for the current year.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.19%.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

