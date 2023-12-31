Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 723 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,322 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 230.8% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 698.5% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 226.2% during the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

IEFA opened at $70.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $103.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.56. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

