Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GLD. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 5,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. City Holding Co. raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% during the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 5,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.1% during the second quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $191.17 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $168.19 and a fifty-two week high of $193.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $185.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.94.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

