Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Has $1.26 Million Holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,253 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $1,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 11.9% in the third quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 4,526 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,710 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. WS Portfolio Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. WS Portfolio Advisory LLC now owns 239,292 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $10,876,000 after acquiring an additional 50,075 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,098,000. 59.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. TD Securities raised their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.83.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:AEM opened at $54.85 on Friday. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 12-month low of $43.22 and a 12-month high of $61.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 25.79 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.56.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The mining company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 5.26% and a net margin of 40.40%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is 30.02%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

