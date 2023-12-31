Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Has $2.31 Million Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,241 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Field & Main Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 107.3% in the second quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 0.2 %

LOW stock opened at $222.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $127.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $214.42. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $181.85 and a 52 week high of $237.21.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 54.56% and a net margin of 8.49%. The business had revenue of $20.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.27 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LOW shares. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wedbush reduced their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.21.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

